Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 545 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,094. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.