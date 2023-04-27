Piper Sandler Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $13.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.47% from the stock’s current price.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,778,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,508 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,609,000 after purchasing an additional 862,373 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

