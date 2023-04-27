Piper Sandler Trims First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Target Price to $21.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

BUSE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. Research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Barr sold 2,699 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $66,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,363.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at $603,709.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Barr sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $66,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,363.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $325,330 and have sold 31,302 shares worth $772,726. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

