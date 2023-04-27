Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Reaches $65.39 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $65.39 million and approximately $115,490.80 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00126764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033485 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001103 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,152,166 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

