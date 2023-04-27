Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.62. Pixelworks shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 144,586 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pixelworks Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $28,339.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,972.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pixelworks news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $28,339.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,972.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Debonis sold 67,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $117,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,116.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,716 shares of company stock valued at $147,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $839,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 41.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 221,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 51,767 shares in the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

