Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.7 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRIF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 1,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership of the trademarks, trade names, and other intellectual property of Pizza Pizza Limited in its Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants and international franchising business. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.