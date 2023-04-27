PLC Ultima Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $184,848.92 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for about $142.92 or 0.00492873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $184,848.92 and approximately $361,241.42 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded up 64.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,293 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

