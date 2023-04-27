PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
PLDT Price Performance
PHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 103,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. PLDT has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 24.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PLDT
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.
