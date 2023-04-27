PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

PHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 103,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. PLDT has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 24.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PLDT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PLDT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

