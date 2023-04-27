Pollux Coin Price Up 48.7% Over Last Week (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003905 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $57.46 million and $512,530.13 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.12109173 USD and is down -7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $491,364.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

