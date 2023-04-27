Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Popular Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 735,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. Popular has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $83.64.
Popular Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
