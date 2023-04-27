Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 735,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. Popular has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $83.64.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

