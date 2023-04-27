PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.12. 56,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
