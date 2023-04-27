PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.
PotlatchDeltic Price Performance
PCH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 67,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,392. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13.
PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $129,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after buying an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on PCH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.