PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 67,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,392. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $261,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $129,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after buying an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PCH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.