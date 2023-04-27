PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PCH stock remained flat at $45.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 91,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $129,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

