Premia Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $228,249.71 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

