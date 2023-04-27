Premier Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

PFC stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $597.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 234,891 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 128,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

