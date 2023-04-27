Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $597.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.18. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 178.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

