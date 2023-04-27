Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.85 Per Share

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust stock opened at GBX 140.68 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.77. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 202 ($2.52). The company has a market capitalization of £25.66 million, a PE ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 0.97.
About Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust
