Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.85 Per Share

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust stock opened at GBX 140.68 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.77. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 202 ($2.52). The company has a market capitalization of £25.66 million, a PE ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 0.97.

About Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

