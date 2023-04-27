Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.