Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

