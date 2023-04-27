Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of PFG traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.66. 1,236,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

