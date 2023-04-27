Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of GENY stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Company Profile

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

