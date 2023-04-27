Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Principal Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

