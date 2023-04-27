Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,510,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,672,936. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average of $180.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

