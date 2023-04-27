Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $416,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.64. The company had a trading volume of 82,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,765. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.38 and its 200-day moving average is $186.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

