PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-$585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.52 million. PROG also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.77 EPS.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

PRG traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $30.70. 287,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

