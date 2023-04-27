Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91.99 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00017024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $91.99 million and $2.95 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,610.63 or 1.00010659 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.99407422 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,591,307.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

