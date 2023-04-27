ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 2.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.60. 6,624,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 28,251,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 17.7% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 99,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 100.7% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,134 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

