Prospect Hill Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prospect Hill Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 0.3% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Shares of SNOW traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.00. 1,012,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,687. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

