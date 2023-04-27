Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. 940,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

PB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $63,078,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,067,000 after acquiring an additional 375,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 313,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

