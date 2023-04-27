Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,672 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 3.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Public Storage worth $431,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Public Storage by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 457,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.02. 139,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,598. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.21 and a 200 day moving average of $293.65. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $399.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.