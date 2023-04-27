Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $117.23 million and $3.77 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.45653972 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $4,560,725.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

