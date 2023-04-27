Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.14 and traded as low as $13.57. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,925 shares trading hands.

Q.E.P. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

About Q.E.P.

(Get Rating)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc engages in the provision of flooring and industrial solutions. The firm manufactures, markets, and distributes hard surface flooring and carpet tile, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Australia or New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.