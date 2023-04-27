Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $30.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Raymond James dropped their price target on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Q2 has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,650,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 537,854 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,130 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 44.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,716 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Q2 by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $4,906,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

