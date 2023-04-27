QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.72. 2,659,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.