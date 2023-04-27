Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys Price Performance

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.59. The stock had a trading volume of 111,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,023. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

