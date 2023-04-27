QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

QuantumScape Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 3,903,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $16.51.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,423.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,423,199 shares of company stock valued at $12,699,486 over the last 90 days. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

