QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.40

QUASA (QUA) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $2.40 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00027017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,014.40 or 0.99949047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00175057 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $355.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

