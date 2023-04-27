Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.45-8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93-9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.98 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.56.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $5.83 on Thursday, hitting $141.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.