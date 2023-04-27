Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.60. 2,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Quest Solution Trading Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

About Quest Solution

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

