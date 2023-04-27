Rally 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $666,279.95 (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $50.32 million and $666,279.95 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,963,789,539 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is a decentralized network powered by its ERC-20 governance token, $RLY, and is designed for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It offers creators tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands and provide community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favorite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators and are the first in a line of customizable blockchain tools on the Rally Network. Anyone with an online community can launch their own coin on the Rally Network without the complexity of coding on the Ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform governed by the community, giving creators and their communities unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

