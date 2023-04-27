Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 1,318,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 35,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.