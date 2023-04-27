Raymond James Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.09.
Webster Financial Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71.
Institutional Trading of Webster Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.