Raymond James Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.09.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

