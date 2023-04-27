Raymond James Increases CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Price Target to C$150.00

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI Group to C$150.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI Group from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.31 billion.

