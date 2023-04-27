Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $4.90-5.05 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

