Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue Apr 23 Dividend of $0.26

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a apr 23 dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 212.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.2 %

O stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bensler LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,414,000 after acquiring an additional 66,555 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

