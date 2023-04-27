Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) recently:
- 4/27/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2023 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/12/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/31/2023 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2023 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/16/2023 – Arch Capital Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.36. 1,083,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $73.91.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,705,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
