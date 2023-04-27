Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Raised to GBX 7,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 7,300 ($91.17) to GBX 7,500 ($93.67) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($93.67) to GBX 7,800 ($97.41) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($92.42) to GBX 7,575 ($94.60) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,743.75.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 687,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,814. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

