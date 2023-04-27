Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Update

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 82,876 shares in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 112,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.56. Recruiter.com Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Recruiter.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

(Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.