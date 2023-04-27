Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.84

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 130246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,404,518 shares in the company, valued at $98,615,918.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $78,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,602,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,981,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,404,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,615,918.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 258,764 shares of company stock worth $2,013,594 and have sold 171,513 shares worth $1,329,166. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

