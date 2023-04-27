Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.11 and last traded at $45.77. 9,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 5,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $327.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Red River Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.23%.

In related news, insider G. Bridges Iv Hall sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider G. Bridges Iv Hall sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,473 shares of company stock valued at $125,156. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 10.8% in the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.